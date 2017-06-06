Mistrial in church beating after juror brings in documents

FILE - In this May 19, 2017, file photo, Brooke Covington, right, a member of the Word of Faith Fellowship church in Spindle, N.C., leaves a hearing at Rutherford County Courthouse, background, in Rutherfordton, N.C., accompanied by an attorney, Joshua Valentine, left, and her husband, Kent Covington. A man has been charged with harassing the jury that is deliberating in the trial of Brooke Covington, a North Carolina minister accused of beating a congregant to expel his “homosexual demons.” The man apparently made a comment Tuesday, June 6, 2017, to the jurors in a hallway that they needed to reach a verdict. Deliberations began Monday, June 5. Kathy Kmonicek, File AP Photo