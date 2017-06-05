Veteran's mom couldn't afford to visit him in the hospital. Then strangers stepped in

Jacob Mitchell, an Air Force veteran, found himself stuck in an Intensive Care Unit after his lung collapsed with no immediate family around him.
After San Antonio's KENS 5 told Mitchell’s story last Wednesday, the San Antonio community filled up his visitor’s log at the Audie L. Murphy Memorial Veterans Affairs Hospital. At least 100 people stopped by to keep him company.
Most of them were strangers, but one of them was particularly special: his mother, Andrea Mitchell-Stine. She wouldn’t have been able to afford visiting her son without the community’s support.
"I can't say thank you enough. San Antonio, you helped me get to my son," Mitchell-Stine told KENS 5 after finally making it to the hospital last Saturday.
After seeing news reports about Mitchell, a retired San Antonio police officer paid for Mitchell-Stine’s plane ticket from her home in Ohio, a rental car and a week-long hotel stay, according to KENS 5. The officer wanted to remain anonymous.
A crowdfunding page on YouCaring, organized by Victoria Stansberry, who identified herself as one of Mitchell-Stine’s friends, said Mitchell was admitted to the VA hospital May 27 with the help of his girlfriend after he felt intense pain in his chest that forced him awake.
The page eclipsed its original goal of raising $12,500, cutting off contributions after more than $15,000 was raised from 318 backers.
"I appreciate what everyone has done for me, just being there whenever I needed them. It's just overwhelming," Mitchell told KENS 5. "The veteran community and just the community of San Antonio, it's a big family.”
Mitchell has moved to the Progressive Care Unit and will transition to rehab and follow-up visits, according to KENS 5.
