3-year-old in a police uniform had no luck selling lemonade. Then the cops showed up

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 1:21 The history behind Memorial Day Pause 0:55 Walk through the Normandy American Cemetery, honor those fallen on D-Day 0:52 See the massive mudslide that's wiped out Highway 1 in Big Sur 1:55 How to make a PB&J in space 1:40 Kansas police officer rescues 4-year-old boy from pond 0:40 A flying car prototype from Silicon Valley 2:20 What does space debris look like? 0:35 Rare double eclipse captured in space 1:44 How destructive is the ‘Mother of All Bombs’ ? 0:32 Distracted driving PSA: 'Famous Last Words' Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email Three-year-old Hannah Pasley of Kansas City, North, dreams of becoming a police officer when she grows up. Hannah sold lemonade over the weekend to earn money to buy herself a police uniform - and succeeded. After officers from various law enforcement agencies heard about Hannah, dozens surprised her and her family by stopping by to buy lemonade and meet her Saturday. Police video and photos by Ashly Rooks and Sierra Moore. Jill Toyoshiba and Robert Cronkleton The Kansas City Star

Three-year-old Hannah Pasley of Kansas City, North, dreams of becoming a police officer when she grows up. Hannah sold lemonade over the weekend to earn money to buy herself a police uniform - and succeeded. After officers from various law enforcement agencies heard about Hannah, dozens surprised her and her family by stopping by to buy lemonade and meet her Saturday. Police video and photos by Ashly Rooks and Sierra Moore. Jill Toyoshiba and Robert Cronkleton The Kansas City Star