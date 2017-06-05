These shelter kittens used to be routinely killed. Now volunteers aim to save them.

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 1:21 The history behind Memorial Day Pause 0:55 Walk through the Normandy American Cemetery, honor those fallen on D-Day 0:52 See the massive mudslide that's wiped out Highway 1 in Big Sur 1:55 How to make a PB&J in space 1:40 Kansas police officer rescues 4-year-old boy from pond 0:40 A flying car prototype from Silicon Valley 2:20 What does space debris look like? 0:35 Rare double eclipse captured in space 1:44 How destructive is the ‘Mother of All Bombs’ ? 0:32 Distracted driving PSA: 'Famous Last Words' Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email The no-kill shelter in Parlier has three rooms dedicated to the newest and tiniest arrivals. The kittens need to grow up, put on weight and get spayed and neutered before they can be put up for adoption. Interested adopters should check the shelter's website for available cats: cathouseonthekings.com. Aleksandra Konstantinovic The Fresno Bee

The no-kill shelter in Parlier has three rooms dedicated to the newest and tiniest arrivals. The kittens need to grow up, put on weight and get spayed and neutered before they can be put up for adoption. Interested adopters should check the shelter's website for available cats: cathouseonthekings.com. Aleksandra Konstantinovic The Fresno Bee