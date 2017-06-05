Authorities confer near the scene of a shooting where they said there were multiple fatalities in an industrial area near Orlando, Fla., Monday, June 5, 2017. The Orange County Sheriff's Office said on its official Twitter account that the situation has been contained.
June 05, 2017 7:38 AM

Survivor called from company bathroom: "My boss is dead"

By TERRANCE HARRIS Associated Press
ORLANDO, Fla.

Multiple people are dead after a shooting inside a business in an industrial park on Monday. Authorities converged on the area and announced that the situation has been contained.

Shelley Adams said her sister, Sheila McIntyre, called her from the company's bathroom during the shooting and was very upset.

She kept repeating "My boss is dead. My boss is dead," Adams said.

Orange County Sheriff Jerry Demings was expected to announce details "as soon as info is accurate," his office said.

The sheriff's office reported the situation is "contained," meaning there is no longer an active shooter. The shooting was reported about 8 a.m. Monday.

Authorities closed the road near the scene and have urged motorists to "use caution." A media staging area has been set up near the scene.

Local news outlets reported that several Orange County Fire and Rescue vehicles were seen leaving the scene. A large police presence remains.

No further details were immediately available.

Gov. Rick Scott said he had been briefed by law enforcement and that he and his wife, Ann, "are praying for the families who lost loved ones today."

"I ask all Floridians to pray for the families impacted by this senseless act of violence," he added.

