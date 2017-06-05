Husband and wife killed in shooting rampage are laid to rest

A husband and wife who were among eight people shot to death in a killing rampage have been laid to rest in southwest Mississippi.
Relatives and friends gathered in a school auditorium Sunday to celebrate the lives of Ferral and Sheila Burage, The Daily Leader reported (http://bit.ly/2qXAxJ5 ).
Willie Cory Godbolt is accused of killing eight people, including Lincoln County Sheriff's Deputy William Durr, at three separate homes May 27 and 28 in rural Lincoln County. Aside from Durr, everyone killed was a relative or acquaintance of Godbolt.
Keith Edwards opened the service for the Burages with the song "I Can Only Imagine." The auditorium was packed with hundreds of people, many of whom shed tears during Edwards' performance.
"This is a celebration," Edwards said. "How many of you can only imagine what they are seeing right now?"
The Rev. Shon Blackwell, whose son Jordan was among the victims and was buried the day before, offered words of encouragement.
"All the devil did was bring these families together," Blackwell shouted and the crowd gave him a standing ovation. "As for me and my house, we will serve the Lord."
Funeral services for Barbara Mitchell, Brenda May and Toccara May are set for Monday afternoon.
