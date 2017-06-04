Calling all fathers: This Craigslist post in need of a ‘BBQ Dad’ is looking for you

Do you enjoy grilling? Do you enjoy drinking? Do you enjoy hanging out with men much younger than yourself, making corny jokes, using endearing nicknames and generally acting like a stereotypical father?
Then, behold, for if you live in Washington state, the opportunity of a lifetime is nearby. A group of 20-something Spokane, Washington men is looking for someone with paternal, grilling and drinking experience to serve as “BBQ Dad” for an upcoming party, according to a Craigslist listing that has generated international attention.
The headline spells it out simply: “NEEDED: Generic Father for Backyard BBQ.”
The barbecue is set for 4 p.m.-8 p.m. June 17, and the lucky middle-aged man who gets the position is invited to stay for the duration of the party.
“We can’t pay you in money, BUT we can give you all the food and cold beer your heart desires,” the listing reads. “Grill for a few hours, then sit back and crack open a few cold ones with the boys.”
Job duties include:
▪ Grilling hamburgers and hot dogs
▪ Bringing a grill (subject to change; meat provided)
▪ Referring to attendees as “Big Guy,” “Sport” and similar nicknames
▪ Talking about “dad things” (funny anecdotes encouraged)
▪ Drinking beer
Special consideration will be given to applicants named Bill, Randy and Dave, the listing says.
The ad has drawn attention from the Associated Press, the Daily Mail and other Washington state media outlets. One of the people behind it, Dane Anderson, told local TV station KHQ that they’ve already heard from several prospective dads, including one named Jerry who “said we can call him Dave or Bill,” Anderson said.
Comments