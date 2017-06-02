He died in the Portland train stabbing. Then his wedding ring was stolen off his finger

Portland police have apprehended a man caught on video surveillance leaving the scene of last week’s train stabbing with the backpack of one of the victims. A wedding ring was also taken off the finger of the victim at the scene.
Ricky Best, a 53-year-old father of four, was stabbed to death last Friday on a MAX train in Portland. An Army veteran, Best stepped in when Jeremy Joseph Christian was allegedly verbally abusing two young women with anti-Muslim slurs. Two others also intervened: Taliesin Namkai-Meche, 23, died of stab wounds and Micah Fletcher was injured but survived.
Suspect in theft of property from Ricky Best has been apprehended. More details released soon. Great job Portland! pic.twitter.com/LwOXxTdnpT— Portland Police (@PortlandPolice) June 2, 2017
Best’s backpack and wedding ring were stolen from the scene, where he died from his stab wounds. Police said the contents of Best’s backpack were personal items important to his family. He was a city employee.
Video of the alleged thief shows a man leaving the train platform with a backpack in each hand. Police said they received numerous tips from people who recognized the man from the video, and he was apprehended by police on Friday near an interstate overpass.
Police identified the man as George Elwood Tschaggeny and said he was found wearing Best’s wedding ring, which authorities believe he removed from Best’s body. The suspect was also in possession of the backpack, although several items were missing. Best’s wallet, which police said contained phone numbers of some of the deceased man’s long-time friends, wasn’t in the bag.
Portland police said Tschaggeny was arrested without incident and charged with second-degree theft and second-degree abuse of a corpse. He’s currently in jail and will be arraigned on Monday.
Christian, the stabbing suspect, appeared for the first time in court Tuesday. He shouted “you call it terrorism! I call it patriotism!” and said “death to enemies of America!” in the courtroom and did not enter a plea.
Comments