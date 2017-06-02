National

June 02, 2017 9:02 AM

Sheriff: Stun gun used on 9-year-old boy with knives

The Associated Press
FINKSBURG, Md.

Authorities in Maryland say a stun gun was used on a 9-year-old boy who was threatening his mother and deputies with kitchen knives.

The Carroll County Times reports (http://bit.ly/2qJlbMT ) that the encounter happened Wednesday night at a Finksburg home.

Sheriff Jim DeWees says deputies tried to talk the boy into dropping the knives and put space between the boy and themselves, but the boy kept approaching them. He says a deputy used the stun gun when it got to a point where their lives were in danger.

DeWees says it appears they "acted appropriately and used the right amount of force under the circumstances."

The boy was given medical attention and taken to Carroll Hospital on an emergency petition.

DeWees says the state's attorney's office is reviewing the case.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

The history behind Memorial Day

The history behind Memorial Day 1:21

The history behind Memorial Day
Walk through the Normandy American Cemetery, honor those fallen on D-Day 0:55

Walk through the Normandy American Cemetery, honor those fallen on D-Day
See the massive mudslide that's wiped out Highway 1 in Big Sur 0:52

See the massive mudslide that's wiped out Highway 1 in Big Sur

View More Video

Nation & World Videos