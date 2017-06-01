'STOP WITH THE HATE' meteorologist tells fat-shamer after degrading email

Television meteorologist Carrie Duncan has called out a viewer who attempted in a scathing email to fat-shame her.
Duncan posted a screen shot of the email to Facebook on Thursday morning, writing, “Please STOP WITH THE HATE.”
Duncan blacked out the name of the sender, who said her husband could hardly watch the weather report on WLOX because of the way the new mother looks.
The email referred to Duncan’s “horrid gut” and “huge arms.” It said, “You are an embarrassment to yourself and all the viewers of WLOX on the Gulf Coast. It has gotten so bad that my husband will not watch the news while you are giving the forecast because he finds your appearance repulsive.
“He thought you were still pregnant and feels sorry for your husband having to even try to find you attractive and he can not stand to watch you constantly trip over your words. That nasty damn long hair you have makes you look even fatter . . . Please go away!!! Get yourself DE-FATTED somehow.”
Duncan said in her post that she is not happy with her weight, but hopes to do better. Duncan, who gave birth to her second baby in December, said she is tired a lot, and has not been sleeping or eating well.
She told her friends and followers, “I appreciate the kindness you have shown to me. I am sharing this email I received to show you what some people have to go through. It could be the thinnest person, and they're too skinny.
“There are some people who are seriously unhappy. Ugly people always have something ugly to say. Please think about the people you are saying these things about and to.”
Duncan, who is the ABC affiliate’s chief meteorologist, could not be reached to comment. She is taking vacation ahead of the busy hurricane season. Duncan is a veteran of storm coverage, including Hurricane Katrina.
According to her LinkedIn profile, she has worked at WLOX since 2002. Her colleagues describe her as a consummate professional dedicated to her work.
By 11:30 a.m., Duncan’s Facebook post had been shared 434 times. It had 2,000 reactions, many of them angry or tearful. Friends and followers flooded the comments with encouraging words.
One wrote: “This makes me sad, but you have such a great attitude! You are beautiful and are great at your job! Keep up the good work!
