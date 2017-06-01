Lesbians exist because they turn men on, professor concludes in mocked study

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 1:21 The history behind Memorial Day Pause 0:55 Walk through the Normandy American Cemetery, honor those fallen on D-Day 0:52 See the massive mudslide that's wiped out Highway 1 in Big Sur 1:55 How to make a PB&J in space 1:40 Kansas police officer rescues 4-year-old boy from pond 0:40 A flying car prototype from Silicon Valley 2:20 What does space debris look like? 0:35 Rare double eclipse captured in space 1:44 How destructive is the ‘Mother of All Bombs’ ? 0:32 Distracted driving PSA: 'Famous Last Words' Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

You have heard of LGBT, but do you really know what the letters stand for? And how about QIA? Melissa Winter, youth advocate with the KC Anti-Violence project, breaks down the terminology for you in 90 seconds. Shelly Yang and Aaron Randle The Kansas City Star

You have heard of LGBT, but do you really know what the letters stand for? And how about QIA? Melissa Winter, youth advocate with the KC Anti-Violence project, breaks down the terminology for you in 90 seconds. Shelly Yang and Aaron Randle The Kansas City Star