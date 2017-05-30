National

May 30, 2017 8:37 PM

3 men found shot dead at East Texas car dealership

The Associated Press
GREENVILLE, Texas

Three men have been found shot to death at an East Texas car dealership.

Police say gunfire was reported just after 7 p.m. Tuesday at a Nissan dealership in Greenville, about 50 miles northeast of Dallas. Arriving officers found the three men dead.

The dealership owner, Rick Ford, said two of the men waited several hours for the third man to arrive. Ford said the first two men initially represented themselves as federal agents but may have been bounty hunters.

Ford said that when the two men tried to apprehend the third man, a gunfight erupted as horrified employees and customers ducked for cover.

Nobody else was wounded in the shootout. No identities have been released.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

The history behind Memorial Day

The history behind Memorial Day 1:21

The history behind Memorial Day
Walk through the Normandy American Cemetery, honor those fallen on D-Day 0:55

Walk through the Normandy American Cemetery, honor those fallen on D-Day
See the massive mudslide that's wiped out Highway 1 in Big Sur 0:52

See the massive mudslide that's wiped out Highway 1 in Big Sur

View More Video

Nation & World Videos