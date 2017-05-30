Judge: Trump deportation order for man in Hawaii 'inhumane'

FILE - In this Dec. 6, 2010 pool file photo, Circuit Judge Stephen Reinhardt listens to arguments during a hearing in the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals, Monday, Dec. 6, 2010, in San Francisco. A Trump administration order to deport a man who entered the country illegally nearly three decades ago and became a respected businessman in Hawaii was "inhumane" and "contrary to the values of the country and its legal system," Reinhardt, a judge on the nation's largest federal appeals court, wrote Tuesday, May 30, 2017, in an unusually impassioned opinion. Eric Risberg, Pool, File AP Photo