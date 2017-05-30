National

May 30, 2017 10:13 AM

'Security incident' puts Air Force base in Texas on lockdown

The Associated Press
SAN ANTONIO

Military officials have locked down a U.S. Air Force base in Texas amid a "security incident" at a community center there.

Authorities at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland on Tuesday directed personnel in some areas of the base to stay inside until further notified.

Base spokesman Oscar Balladeras confirmed that authorities were responding to a security concern but didn't elaborate.

The lockdown appears to be the first to occur at the base since a shooting in April 2016 when a man killed his commanding officer before turning the gun on himself.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

The history behind Memorial Day

The history behind Memorial Day 1:21

The history behind Memorial Day
Walk through the Normandy American Cemetery, honor those fallen on D-Day 0:55

Walk through the Normandy American Cemetery, honor those fallen on D-Day
See the massive mudslide that's wiped out Highway 1 in Big Sur 0:52

See the massive mudslide that's wiped out Highway 1 in Big Sur

View More Video

Nation & World Videos