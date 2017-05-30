Some 'very bad actors' are being deported. So are some with no convictions.

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 1:21 The history behind Memorial Day Pause 2:45 Chernobyl: 30 years later 1:32 The truth about prescription opioids and addiction 3:13 Nancy and Liz, mother and daughter recovering drug addicts, want to offer others hope 1:12 Have you seen the low tides this week around Bellingham? 0:48 Capitol Memorial Day Ceremony honors the fallen 2:41 Drone views of the 2017 Ski to Sea Race 1:24 From mountains to the ocean, watch the 2017 Ski to Sea Race 4:03 Chris Petersen discusses Huskies spring finale 1:53 Chelsea and Phil Jackson of Bellingham talk about their experience buying their first home Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email Trial is scheduled to begin for Siacksorn, suspected of leading sheriff's deputies on a chase last year in which a deputy was injured. He is also facing deportation. Randy Pench and Ryan Lillis The Sacramento Bee

Trial is scheduled to begin for Siacksorn, suspected of leading sheriff's deputies on a chase last year in which a deputy was injured. He is also facing deportation. Randy Pench and Ryan Lillis The Sacramento Bee