Famed sportswriter Frank Deford dead at 78

Noted author Frank Deford, a legendary sportswriter who worked for Sports Illustrated and National Public Radio, died Sunday. He was 78.
Deford retired from NPR earlier in May, after 32 years with “Morning Edition.” NPR refered to Deford as the station’s “philosopher of sports.” He delivered 1,656 commentaries for NPR.
Frank Deford, longtime sports writer and NPR @MorningEdition commentator, has died. His wife, Carol, says he died at home Sunday. He was 78.— NPR (@NPR) May 29, 2017
Marking the retirement, @TomGoldmanNPR wrote of Deford's love for his adopted home of Key West, Fla., where he died. https://t.co/FniFfgcWND— NPR (@NPR) May 29, 2017
Deford began working at Sports Illustrated in 1962 and was a senior editor emeritus, according to Sports Illustrated.
BREAKING: Longtime Sports Illustrated writer Frank Deford dies at 78 https://t.co/DUP8YJbZlM pic.twitter.com/95aqkdlJDc— Sports Illustrated (@SInow) May 29, 2017
Deford is a member of the National Association of Sportscasters and Sportswriters Hall of Fame. Deford also appeared on “Real Sports with Bryant Gumbel” on HBO.
Deford wrote a number of books, including 1981’s “Everybody’s All-American,” which was later made into a movie starring Dennis Quaid and Jessica Lange.
