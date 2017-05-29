Tiger Woods is pictured Feb. 2, 2017, at the Dubai Desert Classic golf tournament in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.
Tiger Woods is pictured Feb. 2, 2017, at the Dubai Desert Classic golf tournament in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. Kamran Jebreili AP
Tiger Woods is pictured Feb. 2, 2017, at the Dubai Desert Classic golf tournament in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. Kamran Jebreili AP

National

May 29, 2017 8:46 AM

Tiger Woods charged with DUI in Florida, police say

The Associated Press

JUPITER, Fla.

Police say golf great Tiger Woods has been arrested on a DUI charge in Florida.

The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office says on its website that Woods was booked into a county jail around 7 a.m. Monday.

Jail records show Woods had been arrested by police in Jupiter. He was released just before 11 a.m. on his own recognizance. He has been charged under a Driving Under the Influence statute.

No other details were immediately available. Messages left for a Jupiter police spokeswoman were not immediately returned.

This breaking story will be updated.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

The history behind Memorial Day

The history behind Memorial Day 1:21

The history behind Memorial Day
Walk through the Normandy American Cemetery, honor those fallen on D-Day 0:55

Walk through the Normandy American Cemetery, honor those fallen on D-Day
See the massive mudslide that's wiped out Highway 1 in Big Sur 0:52

See the massive mudslide that's wiped out Highway 1 in Big Sur

View More Video

Nation & World Videos