With bears on the rise, states hope to limit human conflicts

FILE - In this July 25, 2014, file photo, a black bear is seen at the Maine Wildlife Park in Gray, Maine. Nuisance bear complaints are an annual rite of spring in Maine, and state officials said they have begun this year. Bears emerge from hibernation hungry and many of the natural foods they eat in the wild, such as fruits and nuts, are not yet available. This sometimes causes them to seek human food from garbage cans and back porches. Robert F. Bukaty, File AP Photo