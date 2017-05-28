San Francisco courts test new approach to homeless crimes

In this May 24, 2017 photo, San Francisco Police Officer Kathleen Cavanaugh talks to a man after an incident while patrolling Golden Gate Park in San Francisco. Courts around the country tried to ease the burden of fines and fees in the wake of riots in Ferguson, Missouri in 2014 that were blamed in part on an unforgiving torrent of traffic and other minor citations that saddled people with debt and even sent them to jail. But no court appears to have made as dramatic an attempt at reform as San Francisco, legal observers say. Jeff Chiu AP Photo