Slain Virginia officer was a father of 3, former Marine

This image provided by the Virginia State Police shows law enforcement investigating the scene of a shooting early Saturday, May 27, 2017 in Richmond, Va. Special Agent Michael T. Walter, a Virginia State Police special agent died Saturday after being shot by a man sitting in a car in Richmond, police said. The shooting suspect fled on foot, sparking an overnight manhunt that ended with the man’s arrest about an hour after the agent’s death. Virginia State Police said in an emailed statement that Travis A. Ball of Richmond is being held without bond on charges that include malicious wounding and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony Virginia State Police via AP)