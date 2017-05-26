They poured beer down a baby alligator’s throat. Then they posted the photos.

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 1:21 The history behind Memorial Day Pause 0:30 Jerry Brown rips Trump on climate change 'hoax' 2:30 Trump signs executive order rolling back Obama’s climate change policies 0:59 Finding ways to learn about climate change 1:25 Young fans express support for Ariana Grande 0:52 See the massive mudslide that's wiped out Highway 1 in Big Sur 2:02 10 historical facts about Fairhaven 1:05 Watch highlights from the 2016 Ski to Sea Race 0:30 Bad Monday for bear on city adventure 3:39 What is autism? Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

twitter email South Carolina Department of Natural Resources is investigating a the possibility that a group of Beaufort teenagers abused a baby alligator by pour beer down its throat and smoke in its face after a video of the incident was posted on Snapchat. Delayna Earley Staff video

