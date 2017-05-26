Teen tears up as his special ed teacher surprises him with a graduation cap and gown

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 0:52 See the massive mudslide that's wiped out Highway 1 in Big Sur Pause 1:03 The best airlines of 2017 2:05 Body of missing Charlotte Uber driver found 1:29 Valley Children's babies get love with tender touch 0:46 Teacher surprises student with his cap and gown 1:05 Watch highlights from the 2016 Ski to Sea Race 3:27 Hit and run victim's mom: "Most people would have turned around and seen what they hit." 1:52 Ski to Sea competitor describes dangers on the Nooksack River 1:54 Top finishers talk about the 2016 Ski to Sea Race 1:28 Ski to Sea 2017 kicks off with Junior Race at Lake Padden Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

twitter email Special education teacher Kimberly Wimbish made a graduation dream come true for her student Jamias Howard when she surprised him with his cap and gown so he could attend the graduation ceremony. Howard was brought to tears by his teacher’s kind gesture. He thanks Wimbish and tells her he loves her. Facebook/Kimberly Wimbish via Storyful

