May 26, 2017 7:10 AM

Woman, boyfriend charged in fatal cocaine overdose of boy, 9

The Associated Press
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio

An Ohio woman and her boyfriend have been indicted for the cocaine overdose death of the woman's 9-year-old son.

A Mahoning County grand jury on Thursday indicted 39-year-old Raenell Allen and 40-year-old Kevin Gamble.

Police say Allen's son, Marcus Lee, died at a hospital after ingesting a large amount of cocaine at her Youngstown home on Dec. 26.

Police didn't find any cocaine in the home. An assistant Mahoning County prosecutor told WFMJ-TV that Marcus swallowed the equivalent of 27 doses of cocaine.

Court records don't indicate whether Allen or Gamble have attorneys. They're charged with involuntary manslaughter, corrupting another with drugs and child endangering.

