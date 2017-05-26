Daughter to bury father missing for 50 years in Vietnam

This undated photo provided by the U.S. Navy shows Lt. Commander Frederick P. Crosby in his official Navy portrait. Daughter Deborah Crosby has worked for more than half a century on getting her father's remains recovered from Vietnam after his Navy plane was shot down there in 1965. She is finally going to get to see him buried in his hometown of San Diego with full military honors. Crosby and her brothers will receive a flag-draped casket carrying the remains of Lt. Commander Crosby on Friday, May 26, 2017, in San Diego. U.S. Navy via AP)