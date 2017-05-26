Judge: No Confederate flag T-shirt in officer's retrial

FILE – This Nov. 4, 2016, file photo shows a T-shirt with an illustration of a Confederate battle flag that Ray Tensing was wearing under his police uniform when he fatally shot unarmed black motorist Sam DuBose in 2015, submitted as evidence in Cincinnati. Hamilton County, Ohio, Judge Leslie Ghiz agreed with Tensing's defense attorneys Friday, May 26, 2017, that the shirt is potentially too prejudicial to allow as evidence in the former University of Cincinnati officer's retrial. The Cincinnati Enquirer via AP, Pool, File Cara Owsley