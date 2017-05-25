Hurricane Don? That’s not a new nickname for the president. It could be a real storm.

0:52 See the massive mudslide that's wiped out Highway 1 in Big Sur Pause

1:03 The best airlines of 2017

2:38 How to use the nutrition facts label to make healthier food choices

1:52 Ski to Sea competitor describes dangers on the Nooksack River

3:27 Hit and run victim's mom: "Most people would have turned around and seen what they hit."

0:39 Western Washington University students chant 'not my president' during march in downtown Bellingham

0:26 Chris Cornell's final performance of Black Hole Sun before his death

1:25 How to fit a bike helmet correctly

1:05 Watch highlights from the 2016 Ski to Sea Race