National

May 25, 2017 5:45 AM

New York City mayor still won't cheer for hometown Yankees

The Associated Press
NEW YORK

He has served a full-term as New York City mayor, but Bill de Blasio has never attended a New York Yankees game during his tenure. And he doesn't plan to break the streak now.

The Democratic mayor grew up outside Boston and is a fan of the Yankees' rival Boston Red Sox.

During events in the Bronx this week, the mayor was asked if he planned to attend a Yankees game in the Bronx at any point in the future. The New York Post reports (http://nyp.st/2rjV4fJ ) de Blasio gave a one-word answer: no.

Bronx Republican Chairman Michael Rendino says the mayor's refusal to attend a home game is one more reason he's endorsing Republican mayoral candidate Paul Massey. Democratic state Senator Ruben Diaz Sr., of the Bronx, says de Blasio is insulting Bronx residents.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

See the massive mudslide that's wiped out Highway 1 in Big Sur

See the massive mudslide that's wiped out Highway 1 in Big Sur 0:52

See the massive mudslide that's wiped out Highway 1 in Big Sur
How to make a PB&J in space 1:55

How to make a PB&J in space
Kansas police officer rescues 4-year-old boy from pond 1:40

Kansas police officer rescues 4-year-old boy from pond

View More Video

Nation & World Videos