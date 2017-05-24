Woman sues Jelly Belly, claiming she didn’t know jelly beans were packed with sugar

This news is anything but sweet for Jelly Belly.

The Fairfield, California-based maker of jelly beans is being sued by a woman who says the company’s Sport Beans have too much sugar.

According to a Forbes report, Jessica Gomez filed a suit in a California court because these jelly beans, which are marketed toward helping athletic performance, are loaded with sugar – a fact she wasn’t aware of when purchasing the beans.

According to the nutritional information on the package, a serving size (28 grams) contains 17 grams of sugar. Also, the first ingredient listed is evaporated cane juice – which some claim is just another name for sugar.

Jelly Belly called the suit “nonsense.”

The suit was filed earlier this year. It is unclear what damages are being sought.