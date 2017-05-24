The Pope joked about Slovenian nut bread with Melania Trump. Here’s how to make it

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 0:52 See the massive mudslide that's wiped out Highway 1 in Big Sur Pause 1:56 Kansas Citians supporting Chelsea Manning’s release 0:46 '64 Falcon lands on Fairhaven roof - gently 0:31 President Trump and Pope Francis meet at the Vatican 0:30 Bad Monday for bear on city adventure 0:49 Time lapse shows new turf field going in at Squalicum High School 1:06 Only grocery store in Sumas closing 3:27 Hit and run victim's mom: "Most people would have turned around and seen what they hit." 1:37 Seahawks legend Cortez Kennedy dies at 48 3:41 Here's how to safely navigate a traffic roundabout Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

Pope Francis joked with First Lady Melania Trump upon their meeting at the Vatican on May 24. He pointed to the President and asked her, "What are you feeding him, potica?" Potica is a traditional Slovenian dessert, a favorite of Pope Francis. Vatican TV

