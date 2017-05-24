Hall of Famer's widow causes stir with memorabilia auction

FILE - In this April 15, 1980, file photo, Willie Stargell, captain of the world champion Pittsburgh Pirates, tries on his World Series ring during a presentation before the Pirates home opener against the Chicago Cubs in Pittsburgh. The family of the baseball Hall of Famer said it is hurt and angry that his widow is auctioning his memorabilia, including his World Series ring and his National League MVP award. The auction, being conducted by SCP Auctions Inc., began Wednesday, May 25, 2017, the Post-Gazette reported. The items were selected by his second wife, Margaret Weller-Stargell. Gene Puskar, File AP Photo