Video appears to show Texas officer striking teenage girl

In this Monday, May 22, 2017 photo, a 14-year-old girl that was seen in a video that appears to show an officer punching the eighth-grader three or four times outside a birthday party last weekend, appears in juvenile court in San Antonio, Texas. The San Antonio Police Department is reviewing the police body camera footage of the incident posted online by a bystander. The girl was taken to a juvenile detention center Saturday, May 20 and released Monday. The San Antonio Express-News via AP Bob Owen