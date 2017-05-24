National

May 24, 2017 5:47 AM

Person fleeing South Carolina police dies in wreck

The Associated Press
WOODRUFF, S.C.

A person being chased by police in South Carolina has died in a wreck.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol says the wreck happened early Wednesday in southern Spartanburg County in the northwestern part of the state.

Woodruff Interim Police Chief Todd Hendrix said an officer tried to make a traffic stop and was chasing the vehicle that wrecked, killing the driver.

The person's name has not been released while relatives are notified.

Hendrix says the officer's vehicle also wrecked. He was treated and released from a hospital for injuries that did not appear to be serious.

