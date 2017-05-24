National

May 24, 2017 5:45 AM

Man charged in shooting of Kansas City church greeter

The Associated Press
KANSAS CITY, Mo.

A Kansas City man has been charged with shooting into a south Kansas City church, injuring a greeter.

Orlando Gentry was charged Tuesday with assault, possession of a firearm, unlawful use of a weapon and carrying a loaded firearm in the shooting.

Kansas City police say the 29-year-old Gentry fired the shots during a confrontation Sunday at the House of Refuge church.

One of the bullets grazed Montell Bruce in the head and then he fell through a window in the sanctuary. Bruce was treated and released.

The Kansas City Star reports (http://bit.ly/2qONhoH ) that Gentry told investigators he got into a fight at the church but denied having a gun.

Online court records do not show that Gentry has an attorney.

