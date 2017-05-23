A call for patience during investigation of campus stabbing

This undated photo provided by the U.S. Army shows Richard Collins III. Authorities appealed for patience Monday, May 22, 2017, from two college communities reacting in shock, fear and anger after Sean Urbanski, a white University of Maryland student, was arrested in what police called the unprovoked stabbing of a black Bowie State University student. Police and the FBI are investigating the killing of Collins as a possible hate crime, because the suspect, Urbanski, became a member of a racist Facebook group several months ago. U.S. Army via AP)