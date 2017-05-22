Trump’s rural voters fighting to keep their land from a growing web of pipelines

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 1:55 How to make a PB&J in space Pause 3:21 How one family in rural Pa. is fighting Sunoco pipeline construction 0:20 NYPD searching for service dog stolen from Army veteran in the Bronx 1:12 Fireflies perform mating ritual with synchronized blinking 1:50 Highlights from the Junior Ski to Sea Parade 3:41 Here's how to safely navigate a traffic roundabout 1:33 Sea lion pulls girl off B.C. dock and into the water 1:16 City brings some of the comforts of home to Tacoma homeless 3:27 Hit and run victim's mom: "Most people would have turned around and seen what they hit." 0:39 Western Washington University students chant 'not my president' during march in downtown Bellingham Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

twitter email The Gerhart family lives on 27 acres in the rural town of Huntingdon in central Pennsylvania. When they were told Sunoco Logistics was constructing a pipeline on their land and they had no choice in the matter, they responded with a tree sit as three acres of 80-year-old forest was razed in March of 2016. This spring, as Sunoco continues construction on the Mariner East 2 pipeline, the oil company will be met with a banner hanging high above the cleared trees that reads “You shall not pass.” Brittany Peterson McClatchy

