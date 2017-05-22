Someone released a boa constrictor in a national park. It was wrong on so many levels

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 1:55 How to make a PB&J in space Pause 3:03 Eighteen women graduate One Station Unit Training at Fort Benning and join the ranks as infantrymen 3:41 Here's how to safely navigate a traffic roundabout 1:33 Sea lion pulls girl off B.C. dock and into the water 1:50 Highlights from the Junior Ski to Sea Parade 1:16 City brings some of the comforts of home to Tacoma homeless 3:27 Hit and run victim's mom: "Most people would have turned around and seen what they hit." 0:39 Western Washington University students chant 'not my president' during march in downtown Bellingham 0:47 Pete Carroll wraps up three day Seahawks rookie minicamp 1:10 See what's cooking at Caldron Broths in Bellingham Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email A red tail boa constrictor was found in December of 2015 in Robinson Preserve in Florida. The snake is now at Wildlife Inc. in Bradenton Beach. Florida has been dealing with the problem of invasive species, such as boa constrictors and pythons, after people release them into the wild. caronson@bradenton.com

A red tail boa constrictor was found in December of 2015 in Robinson Preserve in Florida. The snake is now at Wildlife Inc. in Bradenton Beach. Florida has been dealing with the problem of invasive species, such as boa constrictors and pythons, after people release them into the wild. caronson@bradenton.com