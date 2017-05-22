They're the first enlisted women in the Army Infantry – making 'f---ing history'

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 1:55 How to make a PB&J in space Pause 1:12 Fireflies perform mating ritual with synchronized blinking 0:17 Invasive red tail boa constrictor found in Florida park 3:41 Here's how to safely navigate a traffic roundabout 1:33 Sea lion pulls girl off B.C. dock and into the water 1:50 Highlights from the Junior Ski to Sea Parade 1:16 City brings some of the comforts of home to Tacoma homeless 3:27 Hit and run victim's mom: "Most people would have turned around and seen what they hit." 0:39 Western Washington University students chant 'not my president' during march in downtown Bellingham 1:10 See what's cooking at Caldron Broths in Bellingham Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

twitter email The third and final phase of U.S. Army gender integration reached a significant milestone Friday when 18 women graduated from One Station Unit Training at Fort Benning, becoming infantrymen. Here's a quick look at some of their training. Mike Haskey The Ledger-Enquirer

