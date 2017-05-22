National

May 22, 2017 4:06 AM

Old state fair building to provide apartments for homeless

The Associated Press
WARWICK, R.I.

A multimillion-dollar renovation of a nearly 200-year-old Rhode Island building, once the state fair centerpiece, has been completed to provide housing for the homeless.

The Providence Journal reports (http://bit.ly/2q1d1PP ) that a ribbon-cutting ceremony is being held Monday at the Fair House in Warwick. The exhibit hall was built around 1820, and has been remodeled to provide 10 apartments for people without homes or people with disabilities.

The $2.5 million project was undertaken by a homelessness prevention group with help from the city, state and federal governments, along with preservationists.

The news residents will live independently but a case manager will have an office in the building.

