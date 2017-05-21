AP PHOTOS: Editor selections from the past week in Asia

In this Sunday, May 14, 2017, photo, a TV news program shows a file image of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un at Seoul Railway Station in Seoul, South Korea. North Korea on Sunday test-launched a ballistic missile that landed in the Sea of Japan, the South Korean, Japanese and U.S. militaries said. The launch is a direct challenge to the new South Korean president elected four days ago and comes as U.S., Japanese and European navies gather for joint war games in the Pacific. Ahn Young-joon, File AP Photo