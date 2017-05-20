Babysitter charged after kids, 9 and 6, go on joyride and crash into a tree

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 1:55 How to make a PB&J in space Pause 1:28 Ski to Sea 2017 kicks off with middle school, community race at Lake Padden 1:16 See highlights of the 2017 Junior Ski to Sea Parade 3:27 Hit and run victim's mom: "Most people would have turned around and seen what they hit." 0:47 Pete Carroll wraps up three day Seahawks rookie minicamp 1:25 How to fit a bike helmet correctly 0:59 Clover babysitter collapses in tears during hearing over child neglect, drug charges 3:20 What $28 million buys you in Washington state 0:39 Western Washington University students chant 'not my president' during march in downtown Bellingham 1:05 Watch highlights from the 2016 Ski to Sea Race Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

twitter email Mary Frances Harmon, 30, was arrested after two children she was babysitting, ages 6 and 9, took a car, went for a joyride and crashed, Clover police said. Harmon, who is in jail on two counts of child neglect and two felony drug charges, collapsed in tears Friday morning during a York County bond hearing. Andrew Dys adys@heraldonline.com

