U.S. Rep. Jason Chaffetz waves to the Utah GOP Convention while his wife Julie looks on Saturday, May 20, 2017, in Sandy, Utah. Chaffetz said this week that he's stepping aside from Congress next month during the prime of his career and just as his committee was poised to investigate President Donald Trump's firing of FBI Director James Comey. Rick Bowmer AP Photo
National

May 20, 2017 2:46 PM

Utah GOP says goodbye to Chaffetz, with some disappointment

By MICHELLE L. PRICE Associated Press
SANDY, Utah

As Utah Republicans met for their annual state convention Saturday, delegates broke from routine debates about party platforms to give Rep. Jason Chaffetz a warm send-off.

Some said they were disappointed about his abrupt announcement this week that he's stepping down from Congress, leaving his key role investigating the White House.

Chaffetz announced Thursday that he was resigning June 30, just as his committee was poised to investigate President Donald Trump's firing of the FBI director.

Delegates attending the Utah GOP's annual convention Saturday in Sandy, Utah, said they were disappointed that he would decide to leave months after re-election.

Chaffetz appeared briefly at the event Saturday, giving an emotional goodbye speech after party leaders played a video tribute that included clips of the congressman giving interviews and issuing subpoenas.

