AP PHOTOS: A selection of pictures from the past week

A Kashmiri boy hides behind a piece of plywood to shield himself from stones and glass marbles during a clash between Indian police and protesters during a protest in Srinagar, Indian controlled Kashmir, Friday, May 19, 2017. Separatist leaders called for a protest against the detention of female separatist leader Asiya Adrabi, chairman of Dukhtaran-e-Millat

Daughters of the Nation). They also demanded the release of all political prisoners from Indian prisons.