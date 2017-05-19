She ran over a man, dumped his body and never called 911. A neighbor did, days later

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 1:55 How to make a PB&J in space Pause 1:41 See what happens when a big pipe breaks at the Bellingham sewage treatment plant 4:10 A killer whale mom teaches her calves how to hunt 3:20 What $28 million buys you in Washington state 1:24 Gov. Jay Inslee signs distracted driving bill 3:27 Hit and run victim's mom: "Most people would have turned around and seen what they hit." 1:25 How to fit a bike helmet correctly 1:10 See what's cooking at Caldron Broths in Bellingham 0:27 Deadly hit and run on Birch Bay-Lynden Road 3:43 Watch killer whales feast on a shark off California's Central Coast Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

Butler County Sheriff Kelly Herzet talks about a body found on a rural road southeast of Andover early Saturday morning. According to Herzet, it appears the victim may have been run over on Highway 54, and then the body was dumped in the middle of the road six miles away.

