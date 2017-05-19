Syrian refugees will cook for you and tell their stories at a monthly supper club

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 3:43 Watch killer whales feast on a shark off California's Central Coast Pause 1:55 How to make a PB&J in space 4:10 A killer whale mom teaches her calves how to hunt 3:27 Hit and run victim's mom: "Most people would have turned around and seen what they hit." 3:20 What $28 million buys you in Washington state 1:35 Killer whales display rare attack technique for hunting sea lions 1:24 Gov. Jay Inslee signs distracted driving bill 1:10 See what's cooking at Caldron Broths in Bellingham 3:01 Debra’s Story: Sun Tanning Not Worth It 0:27 Deadly hit and run on Birch Bay-Lynden Road Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email Syrian refugee families who have been relocated to South Florida are teaming up with a fundraising group that uses home-cooked meals to help them financially and socially as they adapt. The refugee women take turns cooking homemade Syrian delights and then enjoying the food and conversation along with the Syrian Supper Club of South Florida participants.

Syrian refugee families who have been relocated to South Florida are teaming up with a fundraising group that uses home-cooked meals to help them financially and socially as they adapt. The refugee women take turns cooking homemade Syrian delights and then enjoying the food and conversation along with the Syrian Supper Club of South Florida participants.