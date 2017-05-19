Mark Zuckerberg posts video of his Harvard acceptance a week before he gets a degree

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 1:55 How to make a PB&J in space Pause 2:23 Cystic fibrosis patient postpones lung transplant for graduation 4:10 A killer whale mom teaches her calves how to hunt 3:27 Hit and run victim's mom: "Most people would have turned around and seen what they hit." 1:10 See what's cooking at Caldron Broths in Bellingham 3:20 What $28 million buys you in Washington state 3:43 Watch killer whales feast on a shark off California's Central Coast 1:24 Gov. Jay Inslee signs distracted driving bill 1:35 Killer whales display rare attack technique for hunting sea lions 3:01 Debra’s Story: Sun Tanning Not Worth It Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email Mark Zuckerberg released video on May 18 of the moment when he was learned he had been accepted into Harvard University, where he would later develop and found Facebook. His father filmed the moment, and Zuckerberg said he released the video ahead of his return to Harvard to receive his honorary degree. Edward Zuckerberg via Storyful

Mark Zuckerberg released video on May 18 of the moment when he was learned he had been accepted into Harvard University, where he would later develop and found Facebook. His father filmed the moment, and Zuckerberg said he released the video ahead of his return to Harvard to receive his honorary degree. Edward Zuckerberg via Storyful