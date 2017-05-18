A car rests on a security barrier in New York's Times Square after driving through a crowd of pedestrians, injuring at least a dozen people, Thursday, May 18, 2017.
A car rests on a security barrier in New York's Times Square after driving through a crowd of pedestrians, injuring at least a dozen people, Thursday, May 18, 2017. Mary Altaffer AP Photo
A car rests on a security barrier in New York's Times Square after driving through a crowd of pedestrians, injuring at least a dozen people, Thursday, May 18, 2017. Mary Altaffer AP Photo

National

May 18, 2017 5:29 PM

Times Square crash victim was 18-year-old Michigan woman

The Associated Press
NEW YORK

Police say an 18-year-old woman killed by a car that plowed through pedestrians in Times Square was a tourist from Portage, Michigan.

Alyssa Elsman died Thursday when a man drove his car down the sidewalk for three blocks into the heart of New York City's theater district.

Twenty-three people were struck by the car before it was stopped by a security barrier.

Police say Elsman's 13-year-old sister was among the people who were struck but survived.

Police identify the driver of the car as Richard Rojas, a Navy veteran from the Bronx. They say he was captured at the scene and arrested. He's in custody.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

How to make a PB&J in space

How to make a PB&J in space 1:55

How to make a PB&J in space
Kansas police officer rescues 4-year-old boy from pond 1:40

Kansas police officer rescues 4-year-old boy from pond
A flying car prototype from Silicon Valley 0:40

A flying car prototype from Silicon Valley

View More Video

Nation & World Videos