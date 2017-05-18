NewsDesk_MCC
NewsDesk_MCC

National

With tornado in the background, he asks her a rather important question

By Stan Finger

sfinger@wichitaeagle.com

May 18, 2017 7:46 AM

Talk about a whirlwind romance.

Stormchaser Alex Bartholomew didn’t want just any backdrop when he proposed to his girlfriend, Britney Fox Clayton. He waited until there was a tornado in view to drop to a knee and pop the question.

That happened Tuesday night.

“Wow what a day. 2 (maybe 3 tornadoes), great storms and most importantly she said YES!” Bartholomew, who lives in Temple, Texas, posted on his Facebook page. “I can’t quite describe the feeling that has overcome me. Elated, ecstatic, overjoyed ...

“I seriously couldn’t ask for a better life and I can’t wait to spend it with her by my side.”

Fellow stormchasers were on hand to shoot photos and video of the big moment – oh, and that rope tornado in the background.

Stan Finger: 316-268-6437, @StanFinger

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Confederate statue toppled by protesters in North Carolina

Confederate statue toppled by protesters in North Carolina 0:24

Confederate statue toppled by protesters in North Carolina
RCMP face wave of migrants trying to cross US-Canada border 2:04

RCMP face wave of migrants trying to cross US-Canada border
White supremacy protests in Charlottesville, Va., devolve into a chaotic day of violence 2:24

White supremacy protests in Charlottesville, Va., devolve into a chaotic day of violence

View More Video