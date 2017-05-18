Man caught on video in the path of a violent car crash is saved by good Samaritans

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 1:55 How to make a PB&J in space Pause 4:17 Remote Nevada community unites to find missing Boise girls 0:18 Boise detectives search home of Amber Alert suspect 3:27 Hit and run victim's mom-"Most people would have turned around and seen what they hit." 0:27 Deadly hit and run on Birch Bay-Lynden Road 6:15 Competing opinions on Cherry Point development 0:49 Check out the inside of the new Dick's Sporting Goods store in Bellingham 0:49 Hundreds gather by County Courthouse for 'Wake Up Whatcom County' rally in Bellingham 1:24 Gov. Jay Inslee signs distracted driving bill 3:13 What you need to have and know to keep your kids safe in an earthquake Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

twitter email A surveillance video captured the dramatic scene as a man on the corner of 35th and Prospect was hit by two cars, one of them a stolen van. The man was pinned by the cars and was rescued by a crowd of good samaritans on Friday, May 12, 2017. ASHOK KUNAR VIA FACEBOOK; Monty Davis, The Kansas City Star

