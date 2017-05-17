Missing girls found huddled in mountains after residents notice dad’s odd behavior

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 1:55 How to make a PB&J in space Pause 4:17 Remote Nevada community unites to find missing Boise girls 0:18 Boise detectives search home of Amber Alert suspect 0:16 Woman finds an iguana in her toilet 0:27 Deadly hit and run on Birch Bay-Lynden Road 1:29 Watch crews blast snow off North Cascades Highway 0:49 Hundreds gather by County Courthouse for 'Wake Up Whatcom County' rally in Bellingham 1:24 Gov. Jay Inslee signs distracted driving bill 3:20 What $28 million buys you in Washington state 0:49 Check out the inside of the new Dick's Sporting Goods store in Bellingham Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

twitter email On Monday, May 15, 2017, residents of Eureka, Nev. helped locate Joshua Dundon of Boise, and his two daughters after they were reported missing. Dundon was reported to have removed his daughters from school in Boise the previous Wednesday. A truck found burning near Eureka on Thursday matched the description of Dundon's pickup. Darin Oswald doswald@idahostatesman.com

