Lawsuit over synagogue's chicken slaughter dismissed

FILE - In this Sept. 11, 2013 file photo, an ultra-Orthodox Jewish man holds two chickens, later to be slaughtered as part of the Kapparot ritual in the ultra-Orthodox city of Bnei Brak near Tel Aviv, Israel. A U.S. federal judge has tossed out an animal-rights group lawsuit against a California synagogue that practices the ritual slaughter of chickens. The Los Angeles Times says the judge ruled Friday, May 12, 2017 that Chabad of Irvine isn't engaging in unfair business practice simply because it charges to kill and dispose of the chicken. Oded Balilty, File AP Photo